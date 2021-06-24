Cancel
Changes in Biomarkers of Cigarette Smoke Exposure After 6 Days of Switching Exclusively or Partially to Use of the JUUL System with Two Nicotine Concentrations: A Randomized Controlled Confinement Study in Adult Smokers.

 5 days ago

Evidence suggests that cigarette smokers who switch to electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) reduce their exposure to harmful toxicants and carcinogens. It is unclear if dual use is associated with decreases in exposure to toxicants. This parallel-group confinement study assessed changes in biomarkers of exposure (BOEs) over six days among...

An Educational Intervention Can Help Vapers Use Their E-Cigarettes to Quit Smoking, Moffitt Study Finds

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — E-cigarettes spark many concerns, especially when it comes to youth vaping. However, emerging evidence suggests that e-cigarettes can be a helpful tool in smoking cessation. Researchers in Moffitt Cancer Center’s Tobacco Research and Intervention Program wanted to build upon this evidence by testing whether they could help dual users, people who use both combustible cigarettes and e-cigarettes, quit smoking. In a new article published in The Lancet Public Health, they report results from a first-of-its kind nationwide study evaluating a targeted intervention aimed at transforming dual users’ e-cigarettes from a product that might maintain smoking into a tool that can be used to aid smoking cessation.
Flavoring can change how the brain responds to nicotine e-cigarettes

Flavoring can change how the brain responds to e-cigarette aerosols that contain nicotine, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. Andrea Hobkirk and her team used functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to understand how the brain's reward areas react to e-cigarette aerosol with and without flavor. There are nearly...
Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cigarettes? Rising popularity of 'ice' flavoured vape juice is driving people to nicotine addiction, study warns

E-cigarettes are often touted as a good alternative for people trying to wean themselves from tobacco. But a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California reveals a certain kind of e-cigarettes may do the complete opposite. The researchers found the use of 'ice' flavoured e-cigarettes is positively...
Global Forum on Nicotine: Experts call for worldwide access to safer nicotine to reduce deadly smoking-related harms

LIVERPOOL, England, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- International public health specialists, scientists, doctors, tobacco control experts and consumers are convening for the Global Forum on Nicotine 2021 (#GFN21) on 17 and 18 June in Liverpool, UK, and streaming free online, to highlight the vital role of safer nicotine products in the fight to reduce global smoking-related death and disease.
One Major Effect of Taking Omega-3 Supplements, Says New Study

Omega-3 fatty acids aren't only beneficial for your brain. In addition to supporting key cognitive functions and reducing inflammation (among other positive effects), new research says some of these fatty acids may also be able to help you combat one of the deadliest diseases out there. A new study recently...
30% of adults with heart disease report smoking cigarettes

OHIO — According to the CDC, more than 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. A recent study shows nearly 30% of adults with a history of heart disease smoke cigarettes or other tobacco products. “I probably smoked my first cigarette at age 13,” said Heidi Birch, who with the exception of...
As FDA Considers Cutting Nicotine In Cigarettes, Demeetra AgBio Announces It Can Produce Harm-Reduced Tobacco Products Through Gene Editing

Precision gene editing in tobacco is being applied to harm-reduced nicotine product manufacturing. LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the FDA's confirmation it is considering a global reduction on nicotine in cigarettes to non- addictive levels, Demeetra AgBio, Inc., a pre-clinical therapeutics development, agbio, and genetic engineering company, announced today that its proprietary gene editing platform, Cas-CLOVER™ can be used to produce harm-reduced tobacco products and therapeutic cannabinoids in a feature with CRISPR Medicine News.
Study Finds That No Amount Of Secondhand Smoke Exposure Is Safe For Pregnant People

By now, there is no question that smoking is dangerous. It is a foolish and selfish way to harm yourself and others. According to the CDC, cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths in the United States each year. Among them, 41,000 deaths are from secondhand smoke. That averages to one in five deaths annually, or approximately 1,300 deaths per day. It is mind boggling that with these facts so well known that people continue to smoke. But even more infuriating is that smokers expose our pregnant women and children to their nasty habit.
Were people randomly assigned to the smoke weed or don’t smoke weed

Conditions of the study? No? Then you can’t appropriately make a causal inference between weed and the outcomes you mentioned. Also, you’re completely avoiding the base rate issue with your claim that most shooters are weed users — so are tens of millions of people in the U.S. alone who DON’T commit acts of violence.
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflecting on Nicotine Culture on Campus

During finals week of my first quarter at UChicago, I found myself utterly overwhelmed. Jotting down the various tasks I had to complete before packing and boarding a train to New York the following week, it seemed that no amount of effort would get me through the quarter unscathed. I laid face down on the floor of my dorm room struggling to come up with something to say about the Epic of Gilgamesh for a final paper due the following evening. On the verge of panic-induced tears, I stepped outside, blessed my lips with a Marlboro, and took a sharp drag. My feet lifted off the ground as I was compelled upward by a wave of pleasure. Suddenly my worries were replaced with joy, confidence, and tranquility. The cold Chicago air seemed to whisper in my ear, Everything’s going to be okay.
Will North Carolina school systems sue e-cigarette maker Juul over ‘vaping epidemic’?

Wake County could become the first school district in North Carolina to file a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul over its role in the increase of vaping among teenagers. The Wake County school board will vote Tuesday on a proposal from four law firms to represent the district in a federal lawsuit accusing Juul of targeting minors to get them addicted to e-cigarettes. The potential litigation comes at a time when vaping has skyrocketed among teens in North Carolina and nationally in recent years.
Dietary calcium intake and change in bone mineral density in older adults: a systematic review of longitudinal cohort studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Many older adults do not achieve recommended intakes of calcium and there is some concern over the potential impact of this on bone health. The objective of this review was to examine evidence from cohort studies on the relationship between calcium intake and change in bone mineral density (BMD) in older adults, something not undertaken in the last two decades. Data sources included Ovid Medline, Embase, and PubMed and references from retrieved reviews and articles. The final search was performed in February 2021. We included cohort studies of calcium intake in participants aged >50 years with change in BMD over ≥1 year as an outcome. We identified 23 studies of women and 7 of men. Most studies found no association between calcium intake and change in BMD in women (71%) or men (71%). Among women, five studies reported high rates (>30% of participants) of hormone treatment or osteoporosis therapy (HT/OT) use; 80% of these studies reported a positive association between calcium intake and change in BMD, compared with 10% of studies in which HT/OT use was low. No study in women in which the mean age was >60 years reported a positive association between calcium intake and change in BMD. We conclude that calcium intake across the ranges consumed in these studies (mean intake in all but one study >500 mg/day) is not an important determinant of bone loss, particularly among women >60 years. The positive findings in studies with high rates of HT/OT use are likely to arise from confounding as a result of co-administration of calcium supplements with these medications.
Give Two Extra Sets of Eyes and Ears This Father’s Day with MOBI’s Affordable, Easy-to-Use Baby Monitoring 2-Pack; Easily Control Cameras Through Consumer-Friendly Phone App

Easily set up a single MobiCam to canvas an entire room with the ability to swivel 355 degrees, or tap, tilt and digital zoom to get just the right view. Set a scene with dual cameras to have visibility into multiple rooms/areas to easily see and hear what is happening. The entire MobiCam line of affordable Smart Nursery Monitoring products helps family members remain in control and connected to those they love. MOBI is dedicated to offering everyone the benefits of sleek product design and reliable digital technology at prices that make sense.
New national regulations setting maximum nicotine level for e-cigarettes will reduce youth vaping

Additional draft restrictions on e-cigarette flavours necessary and should be strengthened following consultations. OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - New national regulations announced today setting a maximum nicotine concentration of 20 mg/ml for e-cigarettes represent an essential measure to help protect youth from becoming addicted to nicotine. These regulations adopted in final form will take effect July 8, 2021. The Canadian Cancer Society applauds Minister of Health Patty Hajdu for these important regulations.
New noninvasive biomarker can be used in the diagnosis of NAFLD

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease worldwide and can progress to liver cirrhosis, liver failure or cancer. Currently, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diagnosis requires an invasive liver biopsy which can lead to procedural complications. Now, researchers at Osaka University working with international collaborators have identified a noninvasive biomarker that can identify patients at risk of NAFLD complications using a simple blood test.