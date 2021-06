Rome (AFP) – Israel’s foreign minister on Sunday voiced concern over US diplomacy with Iran but promised a less confrontational approach, in the new government’s first high-level talks with the Jewish state’s closest ally. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, a centrist who masterminded a coalition that this month unseated veteran right-wing leader Benjamin Netanyahu, flew to Rome to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is on a European tour. Lapid said he was ready to work with the United States to minimise conflict with the Palestinians following bloodshed last month — but made clear his w…