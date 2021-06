Everyone in the world knows the great Edvard Munch. So celebrated is the painter today that a towering new waterfront museum named for and dedicated to him will open this fall in Oslo. But, surprise, Norwegians revere plenty of other fine native artists who are coming out from under the Munchian shadow as the world finally catches up to them. Nearly a century after his premature death, painter and horticulturalist Nikolai Astrup is now getting his due at The Clark Art Institute.