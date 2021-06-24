Cancel
Transcutaneous Auricular Vagus Nerve Stimulation Combined With Slow Breathing: Speculations on Potential Applications and Technical Considerations.

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) is a relatively novel noninvasive neurostimulation method that is believed to mimic the effects of invasive cervical VNS. It has recently been suggested that the effectiveness of taVNS can be enhanced by combining it with controlled slow breathing. Slow breathing modulates the activity of the vagus nerve and is used in behavioral medicine to decrease psychophysiological arousal. Based on studies that examine the effects of taVNS and slow breathing separately, this article speculates on some of the conditions in which this combination treatment may prove effective. Furthermore, based on findings from studies on the optimization of taVNS and slow breathing, this article provides guidance on how to combine taVNS with slow breathing.

www.physiciansweekly.com
