Hajirabu - Making * Lovers

Summer is a great time for a little lighter reading: Romances, comedies – they’re not called beach reads for nothing. Enter “Plot Twist,” the new book by local author Bethany Turner. Just released Tuesday, “Plot Twist” is the story of aspiring screenwriter Olivia Ross, who meets a handsome and charismatic actor – whose name she doesn’t get – in a coffee shop on Feb. 4, 2003. The two hit it off almost instantly, and, after the hunky stranger saves her from an aggressive latte lothario, the two make a pact: In 10 years, after they have each become successful in their own right, they’ll meet up and make a movie together. There’s only one problem: Olivia forgot to get his name.