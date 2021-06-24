Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Hajirabu - Making * Lovers -

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Hajirabu - Making * Lovers -, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Related
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Book Lovers' Social

Meet other book lovers and share information about your favorite reads and authors! On Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m., the Flower Mound Public Library will host a Book Lovers' Social, giving you the opportunity to connect with other adult readers and compile your summer reading list. The 2021-22 Book Club Reading List will be announced at the social, and refreshments will be served. For more information and registration, email lynne.craddock@flower-mound.com, or call 972.874.6165.
MoviesFilm Threat

Alternative Hobbies For Film Lovers

For film lovers, there is nothing better than settling in to watch a film, whether you are watching a new release, a classic or even a comfort film that you have seen many times already. Watching films is obviously a favorite pastime for film lovers, but you can’t spend all day every day watching films and it is important to have other hobbies. So, what are a few good alternatives hobbies for those that love film? There are a handful of activities that many movie lovers tend to enjoy and could even help you to have a greater appreciation for film – read on to find out a few of the best alternatives hobbies for film lovers.
Nashville, TNsobrosnetwork.com

LEGO Lovers and Tourists Should Visit Cheekwood

Tucked far away from the neon lights of Broadway where the Woo-est of Woo Girls strut their stuff from one honky-tonk to another in their never original matching shirts sits a 55-acre oasis of bliss. I am one that clamors for a fence to be built around Broadway and 2nd Ave. to keep all the tourists and bachelor and bachelorette parties locked away from the rest of us jaded locals but there is one place in Nashville that I want to share with everyone because of just how special it is to this city.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Y101

OMG Illinois’ Best Doughnut is a Dessert Lovers Dream

Did you know that the word "dessert" is spelled with two S's because you always want two servings?. That's not actually true, but it's how I remember how to spell it instead of writing "desert". After learning what Illinois' best doughnut is, I DEFINITELY want two servings. The doughnut combines...
Musicjuno.co.uk

Roots / Lovers Rock

The 18th Parallel - "Rhythm" (3:59) Review: Geneva reggae label Fruits presents a new sub label named Skankin' Society Records, in collaboration with the local sound system of the same name. On the A side of this inaugural 7' we have Jamaican legend Cornel Campbell (of Studio One fame) with the 1975 vibe of 'Hold On', while over on the flip we have the version by The 18th Parallel's - the production team behind the record comprised of Antonin Chatelain and Mathias Liengme.
Gardeningluxesource.com

The Go-To Phoenix Spot For Lovers Of Art, Music And Plants

With planting season underway, there’s never been a better time to (re)discover Dig It Gardens, the 22,000-square-foot Phoenix plant shop known as much for its desert-friendly botanicals as its vibrant community presence. Owned by husband-and-wife team Ryan and Jessica Jerrell, Dig It Gardens and its sister company, Dig It Design,...
Moviesigeekphone.com

3 Great Hobbies for Movie Lovers

There are numerous movie lovers, but there are also a small group of individuals out there who just truly love watching movies more than anything else. For those of us who find nothing at all else as gratifying as re-watching old classic movies or simply going to see the latest blockbuster, it becomes hard to find anything else to do. When you fancy branching out and trying something other than going to the movies or pressing play on the Blu-ray player, here you can find some great movie-related hobbies just for you!
Retailcincinnatirefined.com

Bourbon Cousins: The Perfect Gift for Bourbon Lovers

Have someone in your life who loves bourbon? Pour a glass and check out Bourbon Cousins. The pattern designers behind the brand, based in Over the Rhine's Pendleton Art Center, launched in 2018. They partner with various makers and manufacturers to create a high quality bourbon-themed product gift line including bourbon silk ties, bourbon socks, bar towels and note cards.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Future Islands get the Egyptian Lover remix treatment

Hear the Future Islands’ electro-fication at the hands of Egyptian Lover. Future Islands (above) have shared three remixes of tracks from their 4AD project ‘As Long As You Are’; respectively by legendary LA dance producer Egyptian Lover, Moss of Aura (Gerrit Welmers’ solo project) and German DJ Alle Alle. Of...
Books & LiteratureDurango Herald

‘Plot Twist’: A summer gift for lovers of rom-coms

Summer is a great time for a little lighter reading: Romances, comedies – they’re not called beach reads for nothing. Enter “Plot Twist,” the new book by local author Bethany Turner. Just released Tuesday, “Plot Twist” is the story of aspiring screenwriter Olivia Ross, who meets a handsome and charismatic actor – whose name she doesn’t get – in a coffee shop on Feb. 4, 2003. The two hit it off almost instantly, and, after the hunky stranger saves her from an aggressive latte lothario, the two make a pact: In 10 years, after they have each become successful in their own right, they’ll meet up and make a movie together. There’s only one problem: Olivia forgot to get his name.
Cell Phoneselearningfeeds.com

Nature Lover Apps: Rediscover Your World

As we emerge from our hidey holes, dark spaces, and places of safety, summer feels like spring after a long winter. With that emergence comes an embrace of the great outdoors. But if you’re like me, you have no idea what critters are making beautiful music or the name of the resplendent glories adorning your walk in the woods. Come along, and pull back the canopy of mystery surrounding flowers, trees, birds, and more as we rediscover the wonders of the natural world around us.
Yogakaylainthecity.com

5 Fun Books for Yoga Lovers

Fun Fact: When I was a senior in college my New Year’s resolution was to stop hating yoga. Flash forward to now, I’ve been a yoga teacher for almost 5 years! Below are some fun books for yoga lovers, a mix of memoirs that talk about someone’s experience with yoga and also a few fun fiction books featuring yogis or satire of the wellness industry as a whole.
Restaurantsspottedbylocals.com

La Braise – Paradise for meat lovers

There are probably dozen of steak restaurants in Brussels, but for me La Braise in the Saint Gilles commune is the best. It’s a nonpretentious, simple, straightforward restaurant where you go to eat meat. Good local Belgian meat. The menu is short: spare ribs, steak, entrecote, grilled chicken. But I...
Video Gamescultureofgaming.com

Top Hobbies For Tech Lovers

Studies suggest that having a hobby can boost mental and physical health and wellbeing. If you’re a tech aficionado and you’re looking to pursue new interests, here are some ideas to consider. Building computers, software development and app creation. If you have advanced skills in computer programming, you’re interested in...
Books & Literaturedownpour.com

The Games Lovers Play

#1 New York Times bestselling author Stephanie Laurens returns to the Cynsters’s next generation with an evocative tale of two people striving to overcome unusual hurdles in order to claim true love. A nobleman wedded to the lady he loves strives to overwrite five years of masterful pretense and open...
TV SeriesTelegraph

Together, review: the lockdown lovers with a biting message for Boris

How has lockdown been for your marriage? Have you settled into a contented little routine for two, pottering around the garden and trying new recipe ideas and happily making your way through the entire Netflix catalogue? Or have you reached the stage where the very sight of your spouse makes you want to scream into the abyss?
Recipesthecocktaillovers.com

The Cocktail Lovers Podcast is live!

Yup, we’ve gone and joined the rest of the world and launched a bloomin’ podcast. It’s very much a work in progress, so please bear with us – we really do get better as the weeks go on (Gary is a natural in the voice department; Sandrae prefers to write!)
Relationshipsbiologyreporter.com

Hanna Zborovska about the new lover. Who is Marcelo?

Hanna Zboroska She did not follow in the footsteps of her famous father. True, she starred in the series “Miłość na podium”, but she decided not to engage in show business and chose to study law in Salamanca, where she met her ex-husband. The couple moved to sunny Brazil and lived there for several years, raising two daughters.
Relationship Advicedreamwidth.org

i want a trouble-maker for a lover

--- One quiet still summer afternoon in the public library I used to page at, I was shelving and a book of Rumi fell, and I shit you not, it hit me right on the head, and landed at my feet. It was one of those Coleman Barks editions, and it intrigued me -- so I picked it up, and brought it back to the break room to check it out for later.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Bizou – Tragic Lover

Bizou has delivered once again, this time with the hypnotizing sound of their first full-length album, Tragic Lover. The LP was released earlier this month, on June 4th. It’s made up of nine tracks and runs about 30 minutes all the way through. Comprised of big-name alternative rockers such as...