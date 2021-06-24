Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong regulator fines Deutsche Bank unit over incorrect statements

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlN0S_0adrIuKp00
Signage is seen on the lobby of the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's markets watchdog on Thursday fined a Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit HK$2.45 million ($315,522) for issuing incorrect statements to its prime brokerage clients for 12 years and delaying reporting its failure to the regulator.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that Deutsche Securities Asia Limited had issued the incorrect periodic statements between 2006 and October 2018, due to a design defect of its front office system.

The unit discovered the problem with the system in August 2018, but did not report it to the regulator until February 2019 after it had completed an internal investigation, the statement said.

"We are pleased to put this matter, which was remediated three years ago, fully behind us," said a Hong Kong based Deutsche Bank spokeswoman.

($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Sfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Swiss bank UBS to allow most staff to adopt hybrid working

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) will allow most staff to mix remote working with time spent in the office, Switzerland's biggest bank said on Monday, taking a more relaxed approach than some of its Wall Street rivals. "We are committed to offering our employees the flexibility for...
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale – document

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday. QP, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and...
Economy740thefan.com

Frankfurt banker headcount to drop despite Brexit boost – study

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Banking jobs in the German financial capital of Frankfurt are on the decline despite a boost from Brexit, according to a study by German lender Helaba. Headcount at the city’s financial insitutions will drop 5% by the end of 2023 to around 62,200 people, a result of cost-cutting measures, Helaba predicts. That is 3,300 people fewer than last autumn.
Economyworldnewsinfo4u.com

Deutsche Bank compensates Spanish winemaker over forex scandal

Deutsche Bank paid more than €10m to Europe’s largest wine exporter to settle a dispute over the alleged mis-selling of foreign exchange derivatives, as the lender nears the end of an internal probe that has already led to the departure of two senior executives. Late last year Deutsche sent a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

June 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday, marking the debut in retail of the U.S. bank in Latin America's biggest economy. JPMorgan has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

HSBC commits $5 bln in corporate lending to help UAE growth

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Sunday it is committing $5 billion in lending to "strong" companies in the United Arab Emirates to help drive the Gulf country's growth plans. The UAE's economy suffered in 2020, as vital sectors like tourism and hospitality were crippled by the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Quarles says proposals for Fed digital currency must clear high bar

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency is unlikely to be threatened by a foreign central bank digital currency (CBDC) and any proposals to create a digital dollar issued by the Federal Reserve must be subject to careful scrutiny, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Monday.
Economycoingeek.com

South African bank bans purchases on Binance over non-compliance claims

A South African bank is blocking digital currency purchases on international exchanges for its clients. Absa Bank, one of the largest in the continent, has reportedly barred its clients from purchasing digital currencies on Binance. In an initial message to clients, it claimed this was because the exchange was non-compliant. However, Binance has claimed that the ban wasn’t specific to the exchange and is an industry-wide stance on digital currency firms.
MarketsCoinDesk

EU to Designate Bank of Spain, Securities Regulator for Crypto Oversight: Report

The European Union is set to designate the Bank of Spain and stock-market regulator CNMV to oversee crypto assets in the country, Cinco Dias reported. A draft revision of the EU's proposed regulation of markets in crypto assets, known as MiCA, designates the two to oversee crypto activity in Spain alongside the European Central Bank, the Spanish financial newspaper said June 21, citing a working document to which it had access.
Worldfinancemagnates.com

Hong Kong’s SFC Slaps Deutsche Securities Asia with HK$2.45M Fine

Hong Kong’s financial market watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), has continued its bust on market irregularities and reprimanded and fined Deutsche Securities Asia Limited (DSAL) HK$2.45 million. The company was found to have issued incorrect statements to its prime brokerage (PB) clients and also delayed reporting its failures...
Worldq957.com

China’s Minsheng Bank says Evergrande exposure ‘within controllable range’

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Minsheng Banking Group said risks from its loan exposure to debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group is “within controllable range”, with exposure having dropped since last September. Minsheng, one of the major lenders to Evergrande, made the comment on Wednesday evening in replies to investor...
Economylatinamericanews.net

China's central bank issues 5 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank issued 5 billion yuan (about 771.32 million U.S. dollars) worth of bills in Hong Kong on Thursday. The bills will mature in six months, with the interest rates standing at 2.54 percent, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC). The issuance...
MarketsAmerican Banker

JPMorgan leads banks set to return $142 billion to shareholders

The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests. One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.
Public Safetycomplianceweek.com

Ex-Deutsche Bank trader imprisoned for ‘spoofing’ role

James Vorley, a precious metals trader at Deutsche Bank in London, was sentenced Monday to one year and one day in prison for his role in a scheme to manipulate the precious metals markets with fraudulent trades. Vorley, together with other Deutsche Bank traders, allegedly defrauded market participants through a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Global banks in Hong Kong push to get staff back to office

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Global banks are moving faster in Hong Kong to get staff back to office versus in other major centres, given fewer daily COVID-19 cases in the Asian city, and are offering incentives such as onsite vaccinations and days off to encourage inoculation. Morgan Stanley...