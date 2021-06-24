Cancel
Science

Prophylactic pretransplant ganciclovir to reduce cytomegalovirus infection after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

By Daniel R Reed,Gina R Petroni,Melissa West,Caroline Jones,Abeer Alfaraj,Paige G Williams,Kathlene DeGregory,Kyle Grose,Sandra Monson,Indumathy Varadarajan,Leonid Volodin,Gerald R Donowitz,Tamila L Kindwall-Keller,Karen K Ballen. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation remains a serious complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) occurring in approximately 60-70% of CMV-seropositive HCT recipients. CMV reactivation leads to adverse outcomes including...

www.physiciansweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Virginia#Stem Cell#University Of Kansas#Ganciclovir#Cmv
