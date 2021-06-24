Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

When the first Ducati Monster came out almost 30 years ago, it was revolutionary. Before that it seemed all street bikes had to be slathered in fairings, like it was some kind of global government mandate for the industrialized, motorcycle-producing world. People wanted fairings, was the conventional wisdom, and as a result, everything had fairings. But designer Miguel Galluzi didn’t like fairings, at least not on everything. He kept trying to get his bosses at the Cagiva Group, which at the time included Ducati, to let him make something without any fairings whatsoever, something with an exposed frame, the bare essence of motorcycling. When he finally got permission to do so, he made the Ducati Monster M900 and the world freaked out.