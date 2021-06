Bitcoin and Ethereum are both regaining some lost weight as their current price points show considerable increase from recent lows. Bitcoin (BTC) is starting to recover from losses it recently incurred, where it seemed to pull down some of the market’s biggest coins. Jumping from a recent low, Bitcoin has climbed over 24% with Ethereum (ETH) also showing proof of its number 2 spot. While the price of Bitcoin has climbed 5.92% to $34,598 in the last 24 hours, Ethereum has jumped more than 12% to hit $2,048 in the same time frame.