Thursday newspaper round-up: Andrew Bailey, Carillion, MoD

(Sharecast News) - Sajid Javid is to push for lockdown to end "as soon as possible" over fears of the "cost" of shutting down the economy. The newly appointed Health Secretary, who replaced Matt Hancock after he was forced to resign for breaking lockdown rules to conduct an affair with an aide, said on Sunday it was his "most immediate priority to see to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible". - Sunday Telegraph.