Thursday newspaper round-up: Andrew Bailey, Carillion, MoD

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has been cleared of misleading an inquiry into the London Capital & Finance investment scandal, but an influential committee of MPs has found that the regulator he ran until last year “fell short” in its duty to protect the public. In a new report, MPs on the Treasury select committee said that after the high-profile collapse of London Capital & Finance (LC&F), which saw thousands of people lose money, the Financial Conduct Authority needed to be “more interventionist” and “should make more frequent use of its powers”. - Guardian.

