At heart, Anthony Bourdain was a Jersey guy — even if the rest of the world didn't always know it. “People think of him as kind of a quintessential New Yorker," filmmaker Morgan Neville said of Bourdain, the chef, author and television personality who grew up in Leonia. "But really, he has that thing that people from New Jersey have — my wife is from New Jersey — that they’re both of and apart of New York.