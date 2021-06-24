The City, the Sparrow, and the Tempestuous Sea

To casual observers and novice birders, sparrows often all look like the same small brown birds. However, there are about 10-15 different common species in our area, some year-round and some only present certain times of year. One interesting feature of sparrows is they have songs with a learned component, meaning not all members of the same species have exactly the same song. People generally learn standard songs of a species but there is subtle variation or “dialect” by region and sometimes even variation among individuals in the same location. Usually, differences are so subtle and stable most would not notice or perhaps would notice after moving to a different part of the country. Occasionally, more drastic changes rapidly spread through populations, leaving birds of the same species with very different songs.