Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The City, the Sparrow, and the Tempestuous Sea

By Joseph Quaderer
Hakai Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part of Birdopolis, a three-part series that explores the lives of birds that are, by accident or design, spending more time in urban environments. The other stories are “The Gull Next Door” and “Honolulu: A Seabird’s Surprising Five Star Destination”. Join managing editor Adrienne Mason and two...

www.hakaimagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Dead Birds#Water Birds#Wild Birds#Birdopolis#Id#Lbb#Suny Esf#Avian Research Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Twins' carefree river jaunt just hours before crocodile attack: Friend tells of sisters' excitement before swim in Mexican lagoon led to savage battle with deadly reptile

Smiling at the camera, Melissa Laurie looks every inch the carefree backpacker as her boat speeds through a picturesque waterway in Mexico. Yet less than two hours later, her trip to the beautiful Manialtepec lagoon ended in horror as Melissa narrowly escaped death when her twin sister Georgia saved her from the jaws of a crocodile.
AnimalsPhys.org

Reckoning with an animal that sees us as prey—living and working in crocodile country

The wet season in tropical Australia begins with tension. Physical tension, caused by the friction of earth and clouds. Mental tension, caused by the heat, and the expectation of rain and relief. It is also an ecological tension, where every plant and animal is poised—genetically, physiologically—to grow, reap, sow and copulate within a few short months.
Lifestylegranthshala.com

Mysterious substance turning New England beachgoers’ feet BLACK is found to be millions of dead kelp flies that washed ashore

A mysterious black substance that smears the feet of beach-goers in Maine and New Hampshire is actually the result of the carcasses of millions of insects, officials said. Parks and Recreation officials say they received more than 100 reports about foot stains over the weekend, almost all of which said dark spots are nearly impossible to remove.
Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Yellowstone Grizzly Charges Park Ranger

A recently posted YouTube video shows a large grizzly charging a Yellowstone National Park ranger who was outside his vehicle attempting to direct traffic that had slowed because of onlookers. The footage, uploaded to YouTube by a user named Jaydog R, was captured Friday, May 28, the same day a...
Petsfoxla.com

Giant river otter resurfaces in Argentina; experts thought it was locally extinct

CHACO PROVENCE, Argentina - A giant river otter hadn’t been spotted inside El Impenetrable National Park in more than 30 years, but that all changed on May 16. Sebastian Di Martino, conservation director of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, was kayaking that day when he came upon the otter in the Bermejo River. Prior to that, experts believed the creature to be locally extinct.
AnimalsIFLScience

6,000 Penguins Wiped Out On Australian Island Due To Introduced Tasmanian Devils

The Tasmanian devil has had a rough time in the past 30 years, with their population having been pushed to the brink by the spread of a contagious form of cancer known as devil facial tumor disease (DFT). Multiple approaches have been taken to try and conserve the species, but, according to Wionews, a recent report from BirdLife Tasmania appears to reveal that one technique has caused devastation for an entirely different animal.
Wildlifesciencealert.com

'Almost Unbelievable': Gruesome Encounters Show Spiders Feasting on Snakes

Venomous spiders prey upon snakes many times their size, a new study finds – and often emerge victorious against snakes as venomous as they are. The study researchers found 319 records of spiders killing and feasting upon snakes, 297 of which were naturally occurring events in the wild. (The remaining 22 were staged in captivity.) About a third of those examples came from scientific observations published in journals, while the rest were found on news or social media sites.
Florida StateGizmodo

Florida’s Oceanfront Cities Are Not Prepared for Sea Level Rise

On Thursday, a 12-story beachside condo building just north of Miami Beach collapsed, killing at least four people with almost 160 still missing. It could be a scary sign for the future, particularly as sea level rise undermines the very foundation that South Florida sits on. Long before the Champlain...
WildlifeCNET

Dinosaurs not only lived in the freezing, dark Arctic -- they also nested there

When you think of dinosaurs, you tend to think of tropical climates. Sauropod necks peering through dense foliage, Spinosaurs lurking near rivers like oversized alligators, or gigantic carnivores in desolate, rocky plains. You don't tend to imagine them in the Arctic, suffering through months of freezing weather conditions and total...
AnimalsTelegraph

‘Bird of the century’ has twitchers flocking to Isles of Scilly

An Egyptian vulture seen on the Isles of Scilly was described on Monday as the "bird of the century" after it was sighted in Britain for the first time since 1868. Birdwatchers flocked to the islands, off the Cornish coast, after the endangered bird of prey landed on a peninsula – only the third time one has been sighted in the UK.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Wild pigs threaten species worldwide; Hawaiʻi hit hard

Wild pigs (Sus scrofa), one of the most widely distributed mammals on the planet, have gained notoriety in recent decades due to their devastating impacts to agricultural crops and threats to species of conservation concern. Recent findings of a team of researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, College...
AnimalsLockhaven Express

White-throated sparrows sing to a different beat

To casual observers and novice birders, sparrows often all look like the same small brown birds. However, there are about 10-15 different common species in our area, some year-round and some only present certain times of year. One interesting feature of sparrows is they have songs with a learned component, meaning not all members of the same species have exactly the same song. People generally learn standard songs of a species but there is subtle variation or “dialect” by region and sometimes even variation among individuals in the same location. Usually, differences are so subtle and stable most would not notice or perhaps would notice after moving to a different part of the country. Occasionally, more drastic changes rapidly spread through populations, leaving birds of the same species with very different songs.
LifestyleWarren Times Observer

Crusing the sea

Have you ever gone on a cruise? Personally, I have been on seven of them – cruising different lines. Most of the cruises were on the Royal Caribbean Line. We were the first passengers stateside on my first cruise. It had come across the Atlantic, then boarded in Boston. I...