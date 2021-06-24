St Modwen accepts higher £1.27bn Blackstone offer

STJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).