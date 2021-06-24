Cancel
St Modwen accepts higher £1.27bn Blackstone offer

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackstone will pay 560p in cash for each of St Modwen's shares - 25.1% more than St Modwen's closing price on 6 May, which was the last day before the offer period started. The bid is worth 38.2% more than the company's average share price in the 90 days before 6 May.

www.sharecast.com
BusinessLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Westminster Group (WSG)

('Westminster', the 'Group' or the 'Company') Westminster Group Plc ('Westminster', the 'Group' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed supplier of managed security services and technology-based security solutions to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO's) and blue-chip commercial organisations worldwide, wishes to report that HSBC Holdings Plc notified the Company that on 22 June it owned a total of 17,881,891 shares in the Company, which as of today's date equates to a holding of 5.412% based on the 330,387,160 shares now in issue.
Stocksinvesting.com

QAD Soars After Thoma Bravo In $2 Billion Deal

Investing.com – QAD jumped 20% as the online supply chain solutions provider agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $2 billion in cash. Under the terms of the agreement, QAD shareholders will receive $87.50 per share of class A common stock (NASDAQ:QADA) or class B common stock (NASDAQ:QADB) in cash.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

HSBC Downgrades St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Hold

STJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).
BusinessLife Style Extra

Restructuring implementation

OBRASCÓN HUARTE LAIN, S.A. ("OHL" or the "Company"), pursuant to article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) ("CNMV") the following. INSIDE INFORMATION NOTICE.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Eurasia Mining (EUA)

("Eurasia" or "the Company") Eurasia Mining plc, the palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and gold producing company is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, Monday 28 June. The Company would like to thank its members for submitting their votes, electronically and by mail in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.17). 2,274,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,957,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).
StocksTelegraph

Buy these takeover targets to boost your investments

There is a feeding frenzy for British companies among cash-rich foreign buyers that could result in bumper returns for investors who can predict the next takeover target. Deals have closed at an average premium of 33pc to the previous share price this year, according to financial data group Refinitiv, so predicting the next business to fall into foreign hands could give a portfolio an immediate boost.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $558.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 557.07 ($7.28), with a volume of 5332927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.20). SMP has...
BusinessThe Guardian

Private equity firm to increase offer for UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn

The US investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is to increase its offer for Dublin-based UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn, in the latest swoop by a private equity firm on a London-listed company. CD&R, which is also seeking to take over the UK supermarket chain Morrisons, is “considering a new and final...
Businesskamcity.com

Morrisons Could Attract Other Bidders After Rejecting £5.5bn Offer

US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is expected to push ahead with its pursuit of Morrisons despite an initial offer being rejected. Reports suggest the UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain could also attract bids from other companies, including Amazon. It was revealed on Saturday that Morrisons had...
Grocery & Supermaketthepopnews.com

Morrisons rejects £5.5bn offer from US private equity firm

Morrisons is the fourth largest chain of supermarkets in the UK. It has recently rejected a £5.5 billion takeover proposal from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The supermarket chain with 118,000 staff members said that the offer “significantly undervalues” the firm. Sir Terry Leahy, the CD&R’s advisor...
Industryinvesting.com

Kindred Biosciences Soars On Accepting Elanco Offer

Investing.com – Shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN ) jumped 45% in Wednesday’s premarket as the pet therapeutics company agreed to be acquired by Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN ) for $9.25 per share, or $440 million. Elanco shares rose too, and were up 4% in premarket trading. The company...
BusinessBBC

AIB agrees to purchase Ulster Bank's Irish loans

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about €4.2bn (£3.6bn) of its performing corporate and commercial loans in the Republic of Ireland. The agreement on Monday is further to a memorandum of understanding announced in February. It also follows a period of due diligence...
Businessswfinstitute.org

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and PE Firm Invest in PS Logistics

Private equity firm Gamut Capital Management, L.P. in partnership with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), signed a definitive agreement to invest in PS Logistics, LLC. PS Logistics is a flatbed transportation and full-service logistics provider in the United States. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Interim Dividend Declaration - Replacement

The following amendment has been made to the '(Headline)' announcement released on 28 June 2021 at 13:41 under RNS No 3573D. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited. The Company is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share covering the period. 1 February 2021 to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tim Weller Buys 255,521 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.11...