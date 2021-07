In 1973 and 1974, Charlie Rich reigned as the biggest crossover star in country music. During that span, his quadruple-platinum album Behind Closed Doors and its title track dominated the ACM, CMA and Grammy awards. He even won the coveted CMA award for Entertainer of the Year in 1974. Mentioning the title track alone barely scratches the surface, as Behind Closed Doors introduced listeners to one of the all-time male crooner classics, "The Most Beautiful Girl."