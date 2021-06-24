Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Top Democrats oppose Baker on two-month sales tax holiday

By Greg Ryan
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two committee leaders from the state Senate called the governor's proposal a gimmick, saying the $900 million in tax revenue at issue could be spent in better ways.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
848
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Democrats#Tax Revenue#State Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

State’s sales tax holiday weekend slated for August

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Thursday agreed to schedule this year’s sales tax holiday for the weekend of August 14 and 15. A 2018 law that put the state’s minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday, when the 6.25 percent sales tax is waived for many purchases, an annual fixture and tasked the Legislature with picking an exact date each August.
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Sales tax revenue tops expectations

The City of Bartlesville is ending the fiscal year with sales tax collections 11.2% higher than expected and 5.5% higher than the previous fiscal year. With Fiscal Year 2020-21 ending June 30, the city reports a June collection, which reflects sales tax revenue from April, of $1.86 million — a 35.8% increase from June 2020 and the city’s highest ever.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Sales Tax Holiday Would Be Aug. 14-15 Under Legislature's Plan

Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday agreed to schedule this year's sales tax holiday for the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15. A 2018 law that put the state's minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday, when the 6.25% sales tax is waived for many purchases, an annual fixture and tasked the Legislature with picking an exact date each August.
Massachusetts StateMetroWest Daily News

Mass. lawmakers set weekend of Aug. 14-15 as sales tax holiday

BOSTON — State lawmakers have agreed to schedule this year's sales tax holiday for the weekend of Aug. 14-15. A 2018 law that put the state's minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday, when the 6.25% sales tax is waived for many purchases, an annual fixture and tasked the Legislature with picking an exact date each August.
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts lawmakers agree on Sales Tax Holiday dates for 2021

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Thursday agreed to schedule this year's sales tax holiday for the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15. A 2018 law that put the state's minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday, when the 6.25 percent sales tax is waived for many purchases, an annual fixture and tasked the Legislature with picking an exact date each August.
Politicswnynewsnow.com

DiNapoli: Local Sales Tax Collections See Huge Increase Last Month

ALBANY – Local sales tax across New York State increased by historic amounts last month, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced today. Local sales tax collections for the month of May increased 57.8 percent compared to this same time last year. He says collections last month came out to $1.4 billion,...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Tax free weekend: Massachusetts legislature calls for Aug. 14-15 as 2021 dates for sales tax holiday

State lawmakers on Thursday agreed to schedule this year’s sales tax holiday for the weekend of August 14 and 15. A 2018 law that put the state’s minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday, when the 6.25 percent sales tax is waived for many purchases, an annual fixture and tasked the Legislature with picking an exact date each August.
New York City, NYTroy Record

New York sales tax collection posts 2nd straight strong month

(The Center Square) – New York received a double dose of good economic news over the past two days. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Wednesday local sales tax collections amounted to $1.4 billion in May. While that is down slightly from April’s $1.5 billion collection, it’s a turnaround from last year’s collection in May, when businesses were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Massachusetts Staterock929rocks.com

Gov. Baker Announces Proposal to Waive MA Sales Tax for August and September

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a proposal on Wednesday that would waive the state’s sales tax for the months of August and September. The governor is proposing to waive the sales tax for two months as a way to say thank you to taxpayers after the difficult year. “People are returning to work. They’re heading out to shop and dine in our communities. And that means businesses and residents are creating more economic activity, and therefore more tax revenue along with it,” Baker said. “After this very tough year, our taxpayers and small businesses all deserve a break.”
Businessbizjournals

Economists, business advocates respond to Baker sales tax relief plan

Gov. Charlie Baker has suddenly put lawmakers on the clock to decide in the coming weeks whether to move ahead with $900 million in tax relief, and the early reaction to his bombshell proposal is wide-ranging. One top Democrat, Economic Development Committee Co-chair Sen. Eric Lesser, says the proposed two-month...
Boston, MASalem News

Baker's plan for tax holiday gets mixed reviews

BOSTON — With a post-pandemic bounce in state revenues, Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing a first-ever, two-month reprieve from the state’s sales tax, but the plan is being criticized by some as a “billion-dollar giveaway.”. On Wednesday, Baker filed legislation to make August and September tax-free holidays, proposing to dramatically...
Boston, MAwgbh.org

'We Should Be Making Strategic Investments': Democratic Gov Hopeful Danielle Allen Pans Baker's Sales Tax Holiday Pitch

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen dismissed Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed two-month sales-tax holiday for Massachusetts Friday, saying the estimated $900 million Baker wants to return to residents would be better used for targeted investments in high-need areas. “I think that we should be taking the opportunity of the [budget] surplus...
Boston, MASentinel & Enterprise

Lawmakers face big decision on Charlie Baker’s sales tax relief plan

BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker has suddenly put lawmakers on the clock to decide in the coming weeks whether to move ahead with $900 million in tax relief, and the early reaction to his bombshell proposal is wide-ranging. One top Democrat, Economic Development Committee Co-chair Sen. Eric Lesser, says the...
PoliticsBoston Herald

Battenfeld: Charlie Baker one-ups Sonia Chang-Diaz on two-month tax holiday

While state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz launched her gubernatorial bid with a call for a huge tax hike, Gov. Charlie Baker one-upped her with a two-month sales tax holiday. Which proposal will play better with voters? Baker’s. The Republican governor wins the day. Baker’s call for the estimated $900 million tax...
Harvard, MABoston Herald

Ticker: Legislature calls for Aug. 14-15 sales tax holiday; Rapper IDK to launch music biz program through Harvard

Set your splurge alarm for mid-August. State lawmakers on Thursday agreed to schedule this year’s sales tax holiday for the weekend of August 14 and 15. “We invite all residents to go out and benefit from this opportunity as we incentivize investment in our businesses and continue the work of setting our economy on a path to post-pandemic recovery,” Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said in a statement.
Boston, MABoston Globe

The problem with sales tax holidays

Governor Charlie Baker has money burning a hole in his pocket. He’s got some $900 million that he can’t wait to give back to the people of Massachusetts in the form of an extended sales tax holiday. Instead of the holiday being a permanent weekend every August, the governor’s plan...
PoliticsLowell Sun

Baker fires strike with voter-friendly sales-tax pitch

Is this the first volley of Gov. Charlie Baker’s re-election campaign?. The Republican governor, who hasn’t committed to a third term in the corner office, has certainly staked out a position in stark contrast to the state’s Democrat establishment with his proposal for a two-month sales-tax holiday. As Baker probably...