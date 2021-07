Country music star Luke Bryan discussed his experience at fellow 'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie's estate while on' Jimmy Kimmel Live.' More here!. Country music star Luke Bryan visited fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie’s home and had quite the story to tell! During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Georgia native revealed that Katy Perry boldly invited herself and Bryan over for Sunday dinner at the icon’s place. While enjoying a meal at Lionel’s luxurious estate, the country artist got schooled on expensive art and oddly enough— ceiling options. Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. was born June 20, 1949 and just turned 72 years old. As a songwriter, Richie has had a major impact on Country music. Lionel scored a No. 1 country hit with Kenny Rogers’ “Lady” and a Top 10 hit with Conway Twitty’s version of “Three Times a Lady.” In 1986, Richie and the country band Alabama reached No. 10 on the country singles chart with their recording of “Deep River Woman”, which he also wrote.