Techniques of orthotopic renal transplantation. II. Size-matched porcine grafts in monkey recipients.

References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

By Tsuyoshi Takamura,Hiroshi Sasaki,Haruyuki Hirayama,Akihiko Kiyoshi,Makoto Inoue,Kenji Matsui,Naoto Matsumoto,Yatsumu Saito,Toshinari Fujimoto,Susumu Tajiri,Shuichiro Yamanaka,Kei Matsumoto,Takeshi Miyawaki,Takashi Yokoo,Eiji Kobayashi. As a classical xenotransplantation model, porcine kidneys have been transplanted into the lower abdomen of non-human primates. However, we have improved upon this model by using size-matched grafting in the orthotopic position. The...

www.physiciansweekly.com
#Transplants#University Of Tokyo#Tokyo University#Transplantation#Cynomolgus#Department Of Urology
