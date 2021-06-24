Techniques of orthotopic renal transplantation. II. Size-matched porcine grafts in monkey recipients.

Risk stratification is important for balancing potential risks and benefits of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for hematological malignancies. We retrospectively studied 1119 patients undergoing allogenic-HSCT in a single center for five hematological indications assessing the prognostic role of LDH at admission for survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), relapse incidence (RI), and nonrelapse mortality (NRM). In non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), higher than median LDH had an adverse effect on survival. The prognostic significance was strongest in AML, with higher LDH levels having lower 1-and 3-year survival 69.2% vs. 50.8%, P < 0.001 and 51.9% vs. 39.2%, P < 0.001, respectively, reduced 1-and 3-year PFS 62.4% vs. 42.1%, P < 0.001 48% vs. 35.2%, P < 0.001, respectively, higher cumulative incidence of 1-and 3-year NRM 11% vs. 17.3%, p = 0.01 and 15.7% vs. 19.6%, P = 0.04, and higher 1-and 3-year relapse incidence (RI) 26.7% vs. 40.7%, p < .0001 36.2% vs. 40.7%, respectively, P < 0.0001). In multivariate analysis LDH maintained significant prognostic capacity in OS, PFS and RI. These findings in AML, validated in an independent cohort, suggest that LDH is a readily available tool that could be integrated into transplant risk assessments to aid decision-making and identify high-risk patients who may benefit from post-transplant pharmacological or cellular strategies.