Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Contentstack: MACH’s got your back for great CX-craic

Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

First, we had User eXperience (UX). Then, although it’s a still-nascent notion that’s not widely discussed, we had Developer eXperience (DX). Now, largely due to the nature of the web and the always-on world of information, we also have Content eXperience (CX). Working in this space is Contentstack, an organisation...

www.computerweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mach#Craic#Api#Cx#The Mach Alliance#Bigcommerce#Cloudinary Constructor#Vercel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Contentstack Expands Its Award-winning Customer Support to Launch the Industry’s First Cross-Vendor Service Commitment Program

Extending Care without Compromise™ to joint customers of Contentstack Catalysts provides unparalleled post-purchase support to companies embracing the MACH architecture. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it is expanding its Care Without Compromise™ program to Catalysts in order to provide joint customers the highest level of post-purchase support. Contentstack Catalysts are partners with complementary technology and like-minded about delivering a high-value solution for customers, including outstanding customer service. With this program, Contentstack and participating Catalysts are partnering not just for sales, marketing, and integration, but also for customer service and support.
Computersnewyorkcitynews.net

How Hiring Dedicated Developers Can Reduce Software Development Cost?

It is the current time need for a business to have a custom mobile app. The reason is tough to market competition and massive demand for software and mobile applications. The enterprises that have enough capital money can afford the development cost, but it is too tough for startups to manage the funds for startups. In this article, we will read about that how hiring dedicated developers can reduce software development cost? And how to hire the best one.
SoftwareHPCwire

Dell Launches Omnia Software; Expands HPC-on-demand, Server GPU Options at ISC21

Dell Technologies today announced three expanded offerings in conjunction with the start of the ISC21 digital conference. The centerpiece is Omnia, new software underpinning workload deployment and management and ‘composable infrastructure’ capabilities. Also announced were expanded HPC-on-demand services and server GPU options. “Omnia is an open source set of Ansible...
Economystreetfightmag.com

A Marketer’s Guide to Creating Holistic Cross-Channel CX

Relationships are made from memories — just ask any long-married couple, happy or otherwise. Yet despite their desire for happy customer relationships, marketers all too often “forget” many of the interactions that loyal customers have with their brand, due to a disjointed or even mishandled customer experience. CX is the...
Economyforrester.com

Accelerate Your CX Transformation With Collaboration

A chief customer officer (CXO) recently confided to us that “I thought building a large organization would make me more powerful. Now I think it just makes me more vulnerable.” Those words haunted me. Why would a CXO regret building a big team?. Collaboration Is The Key To CX Transformation.
Softwarevoticle.com

A Next-generation Alert Operations Platform

Alert Operations Management Solution (AOMS) is a rapidly growing Information Technology Service Management (ITMS) application that provides a robust, industry-proven system to manage alert events. AOMS provides the functionality to manage all types of alerts, which include email, web portal events, mobile alerts, conference calls and real time feeds. The system has been designed as a cloud computing solution, delivering unparalleled flexibility and cost saving. Alert Management Service (AMSS), which is built on top of AOMS, can be used to monitor all types of alerts from any location in the world at the same time. AMSS also provides a single point of access for the development and deployment of customized web solutions. These web applications deliver highly efficient business intelligence and analytics, real-time data capture and distribution, easy access to historical data, real-time security threat management and social media management.
Softwareweworkremotely.com

UX / UI designer

Owet is B2B SaaS software. We make cohort training interactive and fun with the power of serious gaming. We are the largest training agency in the Netherlands for the dutch government. We want to go international in the coming months. Our ambition is to develop the best cohort training builder to engage and interact between participants of a course.
BusinessTechCrunch

How Nubank’s CX strategy made it one of the most loved digital banks

Despite being named Nubank, however, the startup couldn’t actually be a bank: Brazil’s laws made it illegal at the time for a foreigner-run company to operate a bank. That restriction required the team to develop an inventive product strategy to find a foothold in the market while they waited for a license directly from the country’s president.
Economyforrester.com

It’s Time For CX Governance To Grow Up

We’ve just published some new research that talks about better paths to address the key challenges that doomed previous approaches to customer experience (CX) governance. We found that, when CX leaders think about setting up CX governance, they should:. Align to the corporate culture. Creating a separate CX governance structure...
Jobstechgig.com

Jobs at PayPal for software engineers; apply here

Responsibilities - Being involved in design meetings to propose, discuss and refine new features and functionality. Work within a team of highly talented engineers, product and architect to design. Participate in code and design reviews. Write tests for the existing and newly created code to maintain compatibility. Skills - Experience...
SoftwareControl Engineering

Machine vision groups create group for exploring API standards

The Khronos Group, an open consortium creating graphics and compute interoperability standards, and the European Machine Vision Association (EMVA), the leading European industry association dedicated to vision technology, announced the formation of an Embedded Camera API Exploratory Group to explore industry interest in the creation of open royalty-free API standards for controlling embedded cameras and sensors.
Softwarenextplatform.com

Dell’s Omnia HPC Software Play

Almost three years ago, we wrote about Dell Technologies’ efforts to reassert itself into the HPC and supercomputing arena in a big way. The company had a history there, with its PowerEdge servers serving as the foundation for such supercomputers as the Stampede and, more recently, Frontera at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) and it had its PowerEdge-C systems, designed for such workloads as HPC, deep learning and data analytics by offering features like NVMe drives, high-speed memory, automation capabilities and liquid cooling.
Businessmartechseries.com

ZorroSign Named Blockchain SaaS Innovator Of The Year At The UAE Business Awards 2021

ZorroSign, Inc, a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management, has been named “Blockchain SaaS Innovator of the Year 2021” at the UAE Business Awards 2021. This awards program honors the businesses and individuals that innovate...
Softwaredevops.com

CircleCI CEO Sees Growing Need for Developer Experience Engineers

There is no shortage of titles to go with all the tasks that make up a DevOps workflow, but given the critical role developers now play within any organization, it might be time for organizations to start creating a developer experience engineer (DXE) function within DevOps teams that is specifically tasked with increasing developer productivity.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Digital transformation paving the way for intelligent automation, IoT

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Digital transformation and post-pandemic challenges are paving the way for the arrival of intelligent automation as well as highlighting endless technological possibilities when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT), experts said. Vishal Manchanda, regional manager of Proven Consult, noted that the post pandemic pressure on...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Mazda CX-5’s Depreciation Isn’t the Best or the Worst

As soon as you drive a new car off the lot, it begins to lose value. Even if you keep your vehicle in exemplary condition and maintain it in top shape, the more you drive it, the greater its value depreciates. The rate of depreciation varies depending upon factors, including the make and model. And as for the Mazda CX-5, its depreciation isn’t the best. But it also isn’t the worst.
Carsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Drive: 2021 Mazda's CX-30 features a powerful engine

The lesson we learned from our week with the Mazda CX-3 a few years ago was that it's impossible to build a subcompact sport-utility vehicle to our liking. We arrived at this conclusion based on the fact Mazda's midsize SUV, the CX-5, has long been our favorite in a segment that's crowded with quality models from South Korea, Japan, Europe and the United States. If the creator of the CX-5 can't get it right on a smaller scale, we reasoned, no one can.
CarsAutoblog

Sandy Munro's revealing Mustang Mach-E teardown begins

Former automotive engineer turned consultant Sandy Munro and his firm have gotten their hands on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for a long-term look under the skin (and just about everything else). In addition to his consulting, Munro runs a YouTube channel where he and his team tear down new vehicles to see how they were put together in the first place. Lately, he's been focused on the current generation of electrics, including the VW ID.4, various Teslas and, of course, the Mach-E.