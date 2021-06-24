Contentstack: MACH’s got your back for great CX-craic

Alert Operations Management Solution (AOMS) is a rapidly growing Information Technology Service Management (ITMS) application that provides a robust, industry-proven system to manage alert events. AOMS provides the functionality to manage all types of alerts, which include email, web portal events, mobile alerts, conference calls and real time feeds. The system has been designed as a cloud computing solution, delivering unparalleled flexibility and cost saving. Alert Management Service (AMSS), which is built on top of AOMS, can be used to monitor all types of alerts from any location in the world at the same time. AMSS also provides a single point of access for the development and deployment of customized web solutions. These web applications deliver highly efficient business intelligence and analytics, real-time data capture and distribution, easy access to historical data, real-time security threat management and social media management.