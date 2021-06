Oliver’s 2nd Tour: A Bruce Themed Birthday Party. Oliver is 2! It was so fun celebrating our little guy. If you’ve been following along on Instagram with us, you know how much of a Bruce Springsteen fan Oliver is. I still laugh about it – a 2 year old, a Springsteen fan? A few days before Oliver’s birthday, I went back through my pregnancy journal and found an entry from my third trimester. I wrote about how Rob was playing so many Springsteen records and how Ollie would go wild in my belly anytime we had his music playing. I thought it was cute and silly at the time. Little did I know at the time, we’d be celebrating our sweet boy turning 2 with a Bruce themed party. His love for music is something else, and I’m not kidding when I tell you he has Springsteen’s albums memorized.