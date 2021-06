When Bitcoin finally takes over the world, 2021 will be remembered as the exodus of the miners. All across China, officials are closing companies and making mass arrests as part of a comprehensive crackdown on the trading and minting of cryptocurrency – forcing miners into new corners of the globe in their search for power. Swept up in the government’s purge, a new silicon-toting diaspora is in the making: one that could transform towns and countries all over the world over.