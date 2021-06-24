One Reddit comment floods NJ charity with hundreds of donations

SafeEarth creates access to DeFi and at the same time, helps restore the world’s ecosystem and help humanity through collaborating with the most impactful projects. 25th June 2021, London, England Users of SafeEarth can enjoy the benefits offered by DeFi whilst preserving the delicate balance of the world. Today, the project announces it has successfully issued donations in excess of $200,000 to various user-selected charities and projects that range from cleaning the ocean to enabling access to healthcare and education for children. A staggering amount of positive feedback and goodwill has allowed this company to thrive at what it does best. Helping those who need an extra boost. Without the donations made by SafeEarth, these organizations might not have been able to continue carrying out the good work that they do. Within weeks of launch, SafeEarth has done more on this planet than most. And this is just the start. With the ways things are going, the next year is going to give a push that a lot of these charitable funds need. And you get to choose! Where else do you get to influence such an important distribution of funds and when was the last time you got a say in something like this?