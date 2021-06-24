Cancel
Trenton, NJ

One Reddit comment floods NJ charity with hundreds of donations

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
TRENTON - Danielle Gletow, founder of One Simple Wish, an organization based here that posts requests for unique wishes for people of all ages who have been in the foster care system, woke up Tuesday morning to a baffling stream of phone notifications. Wishes posted online through her nonprofit were...

Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com
