Melrose gets the bands back together for Porchfest 2021
That's right. The third annual Melrose Porchfest is coming back on Sept. 25, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Porchfest is the idea that members of the community open up their "porches," or backyards and driveways, to host musical performers while others in the community walk around and listen to the various genres of music. With bands and performers spread out across a city, community members are able to connect and be in one's company while enjoying live music.