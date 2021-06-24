Melrose gets the bands back together for Porchfest 2021

EXETER — Members of the Exeter Brass Band look forward to their annual Monday night concerts every June. But this year is a little extra special. The cancellation of their concerts in 2020 because of the pandemic was the first time in the band’s 174-year history that they did not play. The band has played every year since 1847 and was not even stopped by the Civil War. Until last year, they laid claim to being the longest continually organized brass band in the country.