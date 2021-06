Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is facing the heat after his team's defeat to New Zealand in the final of the WTC with many calling for his removal as the captain. However, former India captain Mohinder Amarnath has come out in Kohli's support. "In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is," Amarnath said while calling on the fans to be less emotional.