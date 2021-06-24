Jason Lavery: Italian pilsner born out of collaboration with breweries, hops producer
Here at Lavery Brewing in Erie, we were part of a very cool collaboration with a German-based hop grower and one of the most highly-rated breweries in Pennsylvania. As you may have come to realize, the brewing industry is very friendly, and we all work together. We became friends with the Pittsburgh-based Dancing Gnome Brewing crew back in winter 2018 when we were considering purchasing a new brewhouse and they were listed as a reference.