Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Danish officials find virus among soccer fans

Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant. The Danish health minister says about 4,000...

www.newsobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Soccerhealthfitnesswellnessworld.com

Danish Soccer Player Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Euro Match

Danish Soccer Participant Suffered Cardiac Arrest Throughout Euro Match. Danish soccer participant Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped beating after he fell to the bottom throughout a Euro 2020 match in opposition to Finland on Saturday, Danish staff physician Morten Boesen stated. “Effectively, he was gone,” Boesen stated, based on The...
UEFAdailyjournal.net

The Latest: German fans urged to show virus a ‘red card’

Bavaria health minister Klaus Holetschek has called on soccer fans to “show the coronavirus the red card” by remaining careful while Germany plays its European Championship games in Munich. Up to 14,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the German team’s group games against France, Portugal and Hungary...
FIFAstockmarketpioneer.com

Mexico soccer fans banned for homophobic chant, but officials fear continued use of slurs could lead to worse

There have been public service announcements, public pleas, threats, fines, ejections and games interrupted by the warning that action would not be permitted to continue. Those involved and in charge of world soccer generally and Mexican soccer in particular have employed just about every device available to stop fans of the Mexico men’s national team from bellowing out the offensive chant that has followed nearly every opposing goal kick for as long as two decades.
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Danish soccer star undergoes successful surgery

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital a week after he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match against Finland. The Danish Football Association tweeted Friday that Eriksen “has been through a successful operation and was today discharged” from the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark.
UEFAsemoball.com

The Latest: Dejan Kulusevski among Sweden subs after virus

Dejan Kulusevski is among Sweden's substitutes for the team's European Championship match against Slovakia after completing his isolation period following a positive test for the coronavirus. The Latest on soccer's European Championship:. Dejan Kulusevski is among Sweden's substitutes for the team's European Championship match against Slovakia after completing his isolation...
SoccerPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Danish Soccer Star Christian Eriksen to Be Fitted With ‘Heart Starter’ Implant After Collapse

Christian Eriksen, the Danish soccer star who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last week, will be fitted with a special “heart starter” device to help him on the path to recovery. Morten Boesen, Denmark’s team doctor, said Thursday: “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter.) This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.” Boesen has previously described how the 29-year-old midfielder was “gone” before he received emergency CPR on the pitch in Copenhagen on Saturday. The ICD—or Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator—is a small pacemaker-like device that can monitor irregular heart rhythms and correct them using electric shocks. It’s not yet clear if Eriksen will be able to play soccer again. Denmark’s team is back in action Thursday with a Euro 2020 game against Belgium.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports digest: Danish soccer player leaves hospital

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro soccer championships tournament game last Saturday, has been released from a Copenhagen hospital after undergoing a procedure in which an implantable cardioverter defibrillator — what his doctor called a heart starter — was placed in his chest because of “rhythm disturbances.”
UEFAdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Germans caution soccer fans heading to London

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has cautioned soccer fans against traveling to London for the later stages of the European Championship because of fears of a coronavirus resurgence. Helge Braun tells the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group “my major concern is the spreading delta variant.”. Braun says fans will...
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Danish fans expecting extra Wales game tickets

The Danish Football Association expects to receive an extra allocation of tickets for their Euro 2020 match against Wales because Welsh fans are not allowed to travel to attend it. Wales and Denmark meet in the last 16 round in Amsterdam on Saturday, but the Netherlands currently bars non-essential visitors...
UEFAPosted by
WDBO

Danish officials say delta variant reported during Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant. Danish Health Minister Magnus...
Soccerjioforme.com

Eriksen trauma, Danish rock, Captain Kea – Soccer Sports

Rome (AFP) – Simon Kjær is more than a Danish captain. The Defender was welcomed as his calm rock that saved the life of his teammate and best friend Christian Eriksen. Time stopped in Copenhagen when Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time against Finland at Euro 2020 on Saturday. Care who...
SoccerMiddletown Press

Finland sees spike in virus cases from returning soccer fans

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Saturday urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to...