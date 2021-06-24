The Latest: Danish officials find virus among soccer fans

Christian Eriksen, the Danish soccer star who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last week, will be fitted with a special “heart starter” device to help him on the path to recovery. Morten Boesen, Denmark’s team doctor, said Thursday: “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter.) This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.” Boesen has previously described how the 29-year-old midfielder was “gone” before he received emergency CPR on the pitch in Copenhagen on Saturday. The ICD—or Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator—is a small pacemaker-like device that can monitor irregular heart rhythms and correct them using electric shocks. It’s not yet clear if Eriksen will be able to play soccer again. Denmark’s team is back in action Thursday with a Euro 2020 game against Belgium.