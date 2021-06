Wayne Rooney is set to move away from Derby County if he is relegated to League One as the club’s short-term future is shrouded in chaos. In another extraordinary development at the beleaguered club on Thursday, the EFL released an ‘interchangeable fixture list’ for Derby that would enable them to swap places with Wycombe if they are given a retroactive points cut for the previous season which sends them to League One. ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.