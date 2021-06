Abu Dhabi: Emerging pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to wrist fracture. The 19-year-old Amir received a blow on his left wrist during the practice session. After the X-ray confirmed the fracture, the doctors instructed him to rest. Amir is out of the bio-secure bubble now and he is being taken care of.