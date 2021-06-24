Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia promises to ‘hit target’ if UK warship operation repeated

By Oliver Carroll
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yvhT_0adrGVOM00

On the day after the sharpest maritime confrontation in recent memory, Russia ’s deputy foreign minister sent out a message that it would take out any foreign warship that tested its territorial claims.

"We can call people to respect common sense and international law," Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday morning, "but if that doesn’t help, we can bomb not only the path [of a ship], but hit the target ."

In its first public response since the incident, the Kremlin described the operation by HMS Defender as a “deliberate act of provocation”.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would “not rule anything out... in the legal defence of Russian borders”.

Speaking with journalists in his daily briefing, Mr Peskov said Russia was “very worried” about the significance of such operations. They were, he claimed, “unacceptable and inconsistent” with international law.

The routing of HMS Defender from Ukraine to Georgia via a shipping channel off Cape Fiolent in Crimea on Wednesday has been the subject of claim and counterclaim.

Russia says it forcibly removed the British ship from its waters after firing warning shots and dropping highly explosive munitions from the air. The UK has refuted such claims, saying no such firing took place, and that the Defender was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

The essence of the dispute is the legal status of Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Russia claims not only the land, but maritime territory around the peninsula.

In April, Moscow also announced it was closing much of those waters to foreign shipping in a move that has raised suspicions about its future military intentions.

Britain, like most of the international community, does not recognise Russia’s claims to Crimean waters. The royal navy was, in effect, asserting that interpretation in a freedom of navigation operation that was always likely to anger the Russians.

Jonathan Beale, a BBC journalist embedded on board the Defender confirmed that the operation was a "deliberate move," entering Crimean territorial waters to  "defend a recognised international shipping lane."

The reporter conceded Russian forces had — not unexpectedly — taken a different view, with as many as 20 fighter jets hovering above the British ship at one point. He also seemed to confirm warning shots were fired by Russian coastguards, albeit supposedly out of range, contradicting official UK Ministry of Defence claims.

In comments to journalists, deputy foreign minister Ryabkov said such differences of opinion would have severe consequences in the future.

"The territorial integrity of the Russian Federation is inviolable, an absolute imperative," he said. "We will stand guard over all this by diplomatic and political, and, if necessary, military means."

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Hms Defender#British#Ukrainian#Russians#Crimean#Uk Ministry Of Defence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
Country
Russia
Related
Militaryupdatenews360.com

Russia summons UK envoy over warship intrusion

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned UK Ambassador Deborah Bronnert and strongly protested against the violation by a British warship of Moscow’s territorial waters in the Black Sea. The Ministry in a statement on Thursday denounced the provocative and dangerous actions of the UK Navy destroyer HMS Defender in Russia’s...
EuropeKFVS12

Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon.
Militarybywire.news

UK's Raab says Russia's warship claims 'predictably inaccurate'

SINGAPORE - Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula. Britain has played down the incident. "No shots...
Militarywopular.com

Russia Says It Is Prepared To Hit Intruding Warships Next Time

Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday in a tough statement in the wake of a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters. A...
Military6abc

UK denies Russia fired warning shots at British warship near Crimea

Britain has denied claims from Russia's military that a Russian patrol ship and fighter jet fired warning shots at a British navy warship as it sailed through waters near Crimea on Wednesday. The unusual dispute began when Russia's defense ministry accused the British destroyer HMS Defender of crossing into Russian...
MilitaryPosted by
WDBO

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea. Moscow said one of its warships fired...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Military Is Out To Prove It Can Use Hypersonic Weapons in a War

Just days after Russian warships fired warnings shots at the Royal Navy’s HMS Defender in the Black Sea, vessels from the Russian Navy conducted maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday. The Russian warships were joined by two MiG-31K fighters that Moscow claimed were capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
Military19fortyfive.com

France Could Start a Nuclear War and Kill Billions in Minutes

The French nuclear arsenal is pretty substantial, with air- and sea-based components. Here is a breakdown of French nuclear capabilities. Unlike the United States or Russia, who maintain a nuclear triad of land-based, submarine-launched, and air-launched missiles, France has a dyad of submarines that can launch nuclear ballistic missiles and a stockpile of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.
Politicsyibada.com

Russia warns UK and U.S. not to tempt fate in Black Sea

Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna, Austria (Photo : REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger) Russia warned Britain and the United States on Friday against "tempting fate" by sending warships to the Black Sea, and said it would defend its borders using all possible means including military force.
Militarysouthfront.org

Russia Intercepts British Warship In Its Waters, UK Denies Reality

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :. UK Navy’s HMS Defender air-defense destroyer was intercepted in Russian territorial waters. It was met with a Russian border patrol ship that was forced to issue a warning shot. In the incident that took place on June...
Militarydnyuz.com

US and allies begin large-scale naval drill in Black Sea

A total of 32 countries began conducting military exercises in the Black Sea Monday, despite sharp criticism from Russia. The US and Ukraine are leading the “Sea Breeze” drills. They are scheduled to last for two weeks, according to the US military. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the exercises as...
Politicsdnyuz.com

UK, Russia escalate war of words over Black Sea warship incident

A war of words between Moscow and London escalated on Thursday as both sides accused one another of giving inaccurate accounts of an incident involving a British warship and Russian forces in the Black Sea. Russia said on Wednesday it fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Russia’s Soyuz launches Pion-NKS naval intelligence satellite

Russia launched the first satellite for its long-delayed next-generation ocean reconnaissance system on Friday. The Pion-NKS No.901 satellite lifted off atop a Soyuz-2-1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Northern Russia at 22:50 Moscow Time (19:50 UTC). Pion-NKS is part of the wider Liana program, aimed at replacing the...
MilitaryTelegraph

Russia launches largest submarine in 30 years

Russia has tested a giant new nuclear submarine in open waters for the first time, just days after a tense standoff in the Black Sea with Britain involving a Royal Navy destroyer. The ‘Belgorod’, believed to be the largest submarine developed anywhere in the world in 30 years, was trialled...
Militaryeasternherald.com

Russia sent MiG-31K – carriers of hypersonic missiles “Dagger” to Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry has deployed two MiG-31K interceptor fighters at the Khmeimim Syrian airbase, which were created as high-speed interceptors and are currently used as carriers of the Dagger hypersonic missiles. Aircraft of this type have been deployed in Syria for the first time. The purpose of their redeployment...
PoliticsAsbarez News

Russia Says it Will Take Steps if Turkey Opens Military Base In Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Russia will take steps to ensure its national security if Turkey opens a military base in Azerbaijn, the Kremlin said on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out Turkey’s permanent military presence in Azerbaijan after visiting on Tuesday the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shushi (Shusha) captured by Azerbaijani forces during last year’s war.
Politicsatlanticcouncil.org

Ukraine’s Russia sanctions target Putin’s inner circle

While international attention tends to focus on the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West, Ukraine and Russia are locked in their own cycle of increasingly harsh sanctions measures that plays an important role in the ongoing seven-year hybrid war between the two countries. Russia typically initiates these exchanges, but eventually Ukraine responds.
Militarykfgo.com

Turkey, Azerbaijan start joint military drills in Azerbaijan -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Turkey and Azerbaijan started joint military drills in Azerbaijan on Monday, deploying tanks, helicopters and drones, Russia’s RIA news agency reported, citing Azerbaijan’s defence ministry. Ankara last year backed Azerbaijan’s effort to drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s...