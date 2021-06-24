Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 RED FLAG WARNING FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY FOR HAINES OF 6 OVER LAVA FIRE The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. A Haines Index of 6 is forecast for the site of the Lava Fire. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 281, specifically, the Scott and Shasta Valleys. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 8 percent. * Haines Index: 6 * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.