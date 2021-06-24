Cancel
Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Central Nevada - Toiyabe; Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, 427, 438, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave, Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25%. * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph. * Impacts...Lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

alerts.weather.gov
Calhoun County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belleview, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Pleasant Hill around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Columbia Basin, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Columbia Basin; South Central Cascade Valleys Record heat...very dry...and breezy in the Columbia Basin and Kittitas Valley on Monday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 673 and 676 * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676). * Winds: East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts: Some locations may threaten all time record high temperatures on Monday with high temperatures 110 to 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect and precautions should be taken to prevent heat exhaution and heat stroke.
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Columbia Basin, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 possible in many locations and from 120 to 125 possible in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Hughes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Hughes County Until 830 PM CDT AT 738 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Calvin, moving north at 15 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 40 MPH Flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Holdenville, Calvin, Lamar, Gerty, Horntown and Atwood.