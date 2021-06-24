Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Calhoun County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belleview, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Pleasant Hill around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Hockley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:10:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hockley THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL HOCKLEY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lubbock Texas.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 21:56:00 SST Expires: 2021-06-28 09:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 14 to 16 feet will impact shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Monday * IMPACTS...hazardous seas and dangerous rip currents Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 908 AFIAFI ASO SA IUNI 27 2021 ...Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu matua maualuluga e 14 i le 16 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai o motu uma. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E sousou le sami ma e malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gatafale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aava o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Brevard County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Numerous strong to dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

