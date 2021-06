Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The health of families and communities across the country has faced constant and intersecting threats over the last year. The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, staggering job and income losses, devastating impacts of racial injustice, and increasing intensity of the climate crisis presented unprecedented challenges to the well-being of everyone in America—even more so for communities of color, which have borne the brunt of these crises.