If you’ve ever watched ‘The Office’, you normally learn what NOT to do or say thanks to Michael Scott. But for one Carmel dad, it was an episode of the sitcom that helped him save his daughter’s life recently. Fans will remember the hilarious episode where Michael was confused on which song to sing while performing CPR. But Matt Uber used that show to quickly do chest compressions til EMTs arrived. Here’s more on that story from WTHR: