28 Years Ago: Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Brand New Man’ Goes Triple Platinum

It’s hard to think about country music without thinking about Brooks & Dunn. Hailed as the best-selling country duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn have been releasing hit songs and entertaining audiences since the early ‘90s. The duo brought their success into the 2000s, and although they went their separate ways in 2010, they came back together in 2015 for a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire. In 2019, the duo released Reboot, a duet album of their hits sung with modern artists. Soon, the duo will take to the road for their headlining Reboot Tour, marking their first nationwide trek in 10 years. The movement further cements their mark on the legacy of country music. Here are 10 things you may not know about the iconic duo, Brooks & Dunn.