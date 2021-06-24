Episode #6 THEREVENUEMANAGER - Benchmarking, A new Concept of COMP SET
Based on the success of FunnelTV's Marketplace, Hospitality Net and FunnelTV are teaming up in 2021 to launch a bi-weekly series of live streaming events exclusively covering revenue management and digital marketing in hospitality. Starting this April, The Revenuemanager events will serve as a platform for smart insights and transformative debate as we navigate a brand-new, re-invention environment for the global hotel industry.www.hospitalitynet.org