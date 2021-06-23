M3 Launches Labor Management Mobile App
Today, M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial reporting and data management platform, launched M3 Labor, a comprehensive mobile application supporting the company’s popular Labor Management tool. As the hospitality industry further embraces mobile technology, M3 has developed a robust cloud-based solution designed to give more time and greater flexibility to hoteliers through data-driven workforce management tools delivered to their smartphones.www.hospitalitynet.org