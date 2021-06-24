Mahani Teave: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Sara Watkins has been lending her talents to other groups for some time, but in May, the inspired singer-songwriter herself was featured on NPR’s revamped Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. The fiddler brings along bassist Alan Hampton and guitarist Davíd Garza to accompany her on a Tiny Desk performance that almost seems like a miniature screenplay at times, fueled by the creativity and honesty of Watkins’ music. The performance features material from her new album, Under the Pepper Tree, released on March 26 by New West Records. Made in late 2020, the record is built by songs that she says “ease the shift from day to evening, from the real to the imagined.” This four-song set, like the album, is marked by playfulness, imagination, and warmth, like if a fairytale was condensed into a song. Watch the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert above, as Sara Watkins and her band deliver a touching performance for NPR.