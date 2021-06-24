Cancel
Britney Spears says she’s ‘not allowed to become pregnant'

During a hearing about her “abusive” conservatorship, Britney Spears revealed that she is not allowed to have more kids.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was granted control over her affairs in 2008 over concerns for the singer's mental health.

Speaking to the court via video link, Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that she has been traumatised and just wants her life back. She revealed that she would like to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari, however, her conservatorship does not allow it.

The pop star claims that she has been prevented from having an IUD removed so she can get pregnant.

