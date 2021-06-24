The farm workers’ due
At some farming operations in Colorado, agricultural workers are reporting disturbing working conditions. Workers say they’re denied access to health care services during emergencies; they’re unable to leave their employer-provided housing for fear of being fired; they aren’t provided water or shade, even under the blistering sunshine working upwards of 12 hours a day. They are the targets of racism and wage theft, and they work in barely livable conditions.www.boulderweekly.com