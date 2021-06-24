Five Things to do: 'Kenny Scharf,' 'Baggage Check' and more ...
It will be cinema-worcester's the first in-person screening since March, 2020, when it presents "Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide" at 7 p.m. June 25 in the Park View Room, 230 Park Ave., Worcester. For the past 15 months cinema-worcester has been showing movies online. The acclaimed documentary about the pop art icon Kenny Scharf features interviews and rare archival footage with Scharf, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Ed Ruscha, Dennis Hopper, Yoko Ono, Kaws, Marilyn Minter, and Jeffrey Deitch. (RD)www.worcestermag.com