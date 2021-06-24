Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Tree-free paper is saving forests and farmers in Washington state

By Britany Robinson, Reasons to Be Cheerful
Boulder Clarion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013, about 20 wheat farmers gathered at a local pizza joint in Dayton, Washington to hear John Begley, CEO of Columbia Pulp, make his case. Begley and his team had big plans. He told the farmers his company would start buying up the discarded wheat straw that was left lying in their fields after they finished their harvest. This would-be waste could be turned into pulp to make paper products, no trees required, reducing the carbon footprint of paper manufacturing and introducing a new income stream for the wheat producers. But the farmers had been sold on plans for buying up their wheat waste for various schemes in the past — and, despite many promises, none of them had come to fruition. Skepticism was high.

www.boulderweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Pulp#Pulp And Paper#Paper Pulp#Columbia Pulp#Columbia Straw Supply#Egyptians#The Phoenix Process#Sft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
NRToday.com

Save the bees: Canyonville Farmers Market gives flower seeds to visitors

At the Canyonville Farmers Market on Wednesday, flower seeds and educational facts sheets were handed out for a save the bees initiative. Amanda Pastoria, market manager, said, “I’ll hand them out at the Canyonville Farmers Market until they all have homes. Besides that, The Umpqua Valley Farmers Market handed out seeds to the kids last weekend with the Food Hero activity, and Umpqua Valley Farm To School has seeds too.”
West Hawaii Today

Kawamata Farms among recipients of Grow Hawaii Agriculture Program funds

Waimea-based Kawamata Farms recently recevied a quarter million dollars from the state to expand operations at the hydroponic greenhouse farm. The state Department of Agriculture announced June 16 it has awarded funds to six proposals totaling $1.5 million under the Grow Hawaii Agriculture Initiative 2021, a program aimed at assisting established local agricultural enterprises to quickly scale up production and increasing the state’s gross domestic product.
Food and Environment Reporting Network

In the Amazon, farming the forest to save the forest

Open a new road in the Amazon and deforestation most often follows, creating a landscape of big sky, white cows, and green pastures. But on back roads around the frontier town of Nova Califórnia, in a remote corner of northwestern Brazil, a renewed verdant canopy closes in. As we crawl...
Agriculturefooddive.com

Fueling the future of food and sustainable farming through AgTech innovation

The demand for sustainable food is growing due to the impending effects of climate change and the rising population, which is expected to surpass nine billion by 2050. Research from Michigan State University shows that global agriculture production levels need to increase by 60-70% in order to meet the growing demand. With soybeans being among the largest crops grown in America, U.S. soybean farmers are at the forefront of the climate crisis, working hard to sustainably feed families around the world.
Big Country News

Heat Forecast has Washington Farmers Worried About Crop Damage

East of the Cascades, fruit growers are scrambling to get ready for a heat wave that could bring a peak temperature Tuesday of 113 degrees in Yakima and hang around until at least Friday, when a high of 107 is forecast. Such an extreme surge in temperatures would complicate the...
CBS News

Down on the farm: A shortage of agricultural labor

Something unusual happened a few months ago in an asparagus field on the Oregon-Idaho border: Six thousand people showed up on a Saturday for the chance to pick some free veggies. "I am a big fan on community, so it's really cool to see so many people out here," said...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Funds Announced for Specialty Crop Projects, Pennsylvania Growers

HARRISBURG, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently announced $460,000 in funds for eight projects that will increase market opportunities and competitiveness of Pennsylvania specialty crops. Funded under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, state Specialty Crop Block Grants fund high-priority specialty crops that are not eligible under the federal specialty crop grant program.
Washington StateThe Suburban Times

Stay cool at the Washington State History Museum with free admission on Sunday June 27

TACOMA, Wash – Temperatures in the South Sound are expected to reach 104 degrees on Sunday, June 27. Considering this unusual heatwave, the Washington State Historical Society’s director Jennifer Kilmer decided to offer free admission on Sunday from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, essentially utilizing the History Museum as a cooling center. Museums have some of the best temperature and humidity controls available, and the spacious building will remain cool inside.
California StateBloomberg

California’s Drought Is So Bad That Almond Farmers Are Ripping Out Trees

Christine Gemperle is about to do what almond farmers fear the most: rip out her trees early. Water is so scarce on her orchard in California’s Central Valley that she’s been forced to let a third of her acreage go dry. In the irrigated areas, the lush, supple trees are dewy in the early morning, providing some relief from the extreme heat. Walking over to the dry side, you can actually feel the temperature start to go up as you’re surrounded by the brittle, lifeless branches that look like they could crumble into dust.
IndustryPosted by
NRDC

The Crumbling Myth of Consequence-Free Intact Forest Loss

For decades, an unchecked myth that forests are a renewable resource has permeated how we view, consume, and regulate forests. In international parlance, the very meaning of the word “deforestation” is tied not to the act of cutting down trees, but how the forest is used afterwards: a stump-filled landscape is still deemed a forest if it’s replanted with saplings or allowed to regrow. Instead, companies can downplay their forest impacts with tenuous promises of nature’s capacity to heal and boasts that for every tree their suppliers cut down, they plant one (or even two!) in its stead, as if forests were a machine of discrete, interchangeable parts. It’s a notion based on a mixture of hubris and denial and fueled by corporate profit margins, that somehow we can raze centuries-old forests without consequence. That we can clearcut a forest and have it not even count as deforestation.
ScienceScience Now

Losing trees despite the forest

When we think of human impacts on forests, we usually think of whole-scale destruction from logging or other habitat destruction. However, loss of individual trees within a persistent forest can have unforeseen effects. Such losses occur through drivers such as disease and drought and can occur within a specific tree species or across species. Fleming et al. conducted a large meta-analysis of mostly North American and Australian studies and found both positive and negative impacts on forest animal abundance. Species that rely on specific living tree resources such as nectar and pollen declined, whereas those that rely on resources such as tree cavities, open canopies, and ground resources increased. Impacts also shifted over time, with individual tree deaths leading to increases that eventually shifted to overall decline. Although sometimes occurring in opposite directions, species responses were substantial enough that increased tree loss could lead to altered forest communities.
Agriculturesenate.gov

Senator Stabenow Welcomes Secretary Vilsack to Talk Climate with Michigan Farmers, Foresters

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In a roundtable Friday, U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District met with farmers, foresters and conservation groups from across Michigan to discuss ways producers can lead in addressing the climate crisis, and the need for more resources for climate-smart agriculture and forestry programs.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Soil Conservation: Methods and Benefits

In the 1930s, the Dust Bowl taught Americans the importance of soil conservation, as drought, extreme heat, and short-sighted agricultural practices led to dust storms smothering much of the Great Plains. In 1935, Congress passed the Soil Conservation Act, establishing the Soil Conservation Service. Farmers were encouraged to plant grasses and crops that returned nutrients to the soil rather than deplete them—part of what we would call today regenerative agriculture.
Agricultureilri.org

The budding seed potato production business in Taita Taveta County

Https://avcdkenya.net/2021/06/27/the-budding-seed-potato-production-business-in-… When the County Government of Taita Taveta identified potato as one of the high value crops for promotion in 2017, farmers’ access to affordable certified seed became a critical priority, and for good reasons. They did not have it and had to have it. For it is widely acknowledged that improved seed is the essential foundation for attaining the desired agricultural transformation on smallholder farms that determines the success of all other efforts, such as applying fertilizers, adopting better soil management practices, securing a new market opportunity or producing a more nutritious mix of food crops.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Rethinking methane: Livestock’s path to climate neutrality

As his Twitter handle @GHGGuru suggests, Frank Mitloehner, professor and air quality specialist, Department of Animal Science, University of California-Davis, has a way of explaining what role animal agriculture plays in climate change with technical details, but makes it easily understandable. Mitloehner was the keynote speaker at Colorado Livestock Association’s...
dailyhawker.com

A Short Guide to USDA Certified Organic CBD

Can CBD be certified organic? Yes, you can get organic products that are created by extracts from USDA-certified organic hemp. Today, people are in the continuous chase for products that are free from chemicals like herbicides, pesticides, and anything harsh that can impact human health. CBD is available almost everywhere,...