Boulder County, CO

‘There’s always room for great beer’

By Michael J. Casey
Boulder Clarion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout sounding too hyperbolic, COVID-19 was the largest disruption to the brewing industry since Prohibition: government-mandated stay-at-home orders, no on-premise consumption, no crowding of any kind and certainly not under a roof. The lion’s share of Boulder County breweries rely on taproom and over-the-counter sales, but for a solid 14 months, they had to pivot their entire business plan to packaging, to-go orders and distribution, a channel already clogged by big beer, regional breweries and limited shelf space. Yet, despite all that and the uncertainty of when anything would get back to “normal,” Eric Kean and Sam Scruby still decided to open their brewery.

www.boulderweekly.com
