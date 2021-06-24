Cancel
South Kingstown, RI

South Kingstown teens bring PRIDE event to their town

providencejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH KINGSTOWN — Magnolia Longworth is 16 and she’s not afraid of anything. Not homophobic slurs, not death threats, not the judgment of an often unfeeling world. Longworth, a junior at South Kingstown High School, and her friend, Evan Travis, a sophomore, have organized the first PRIDE event in South Kingstown, which will kick off with a car parade in Wakefield at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by a march from Wakefield Elementary School to Main Street and a short speaking program.

