Framingham, MA

Strict routine and a bit of ice cream bring Jayantika Akkad a century of happiness

MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM — A rigid routine and small meals. That's been the simple secret to a long life for Jayantika Akkad, who turns 100 on Thursday. Originally from India, she has three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She has lived in Framingham since 1997 with her youngest son and daughter-in-law.

