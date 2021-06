Self esteem basically deals with how you think of your own self. You would be surprised at the changes a different attitude to your self can bring, to the situations that you will face in your life. A person with a healthy self esteem is very hard to break. Such people do not take anything including failures as a negative aspect of life. Failure could well be looked upon as an opportunity to improve your performance you know. For a person with such a positive attitude, their whole life becomes a process of self improvement and growth in self esteem, and rightly so as well.