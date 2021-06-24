Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Try this week: MotherClucker Sandwich @ The Bumbling Bee Vegan Junk Food Bar

By Boulder Weekly Staff
Boulder Clarion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started out as a family-run food truck in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is now a staple dining location for Boulderites with a bit of a sweet tooth. The Bumbling Bee was designed to satisfy the junk food cravings of those on a vegan diet. Its menu uses plant-based alternatives to create its iconic Maverick and Holy Shiitake burgers, but we tried the MotherClucker “chikun” sandwich on a recent visit. This savory sandwich tossed in a spicy house hot sauce definitely has a kick to it. And on the way out the door, we couldn’t help stopping to check out the pastry counter, where the Vegan Oreo Brownie easily became our current favorite dessert.

www.boulderweekly.com
