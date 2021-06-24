Artist Spotlight — Siddarth Choudhary: The Outside and the Other

What separates us from one another? Siddharth Choudhary explores the isolating effects of our current political climate through the lens of immigration and personal othering. Born in Mumbai, India, Choudhary came to Boston by way of Hong Kong and Paris. While in Hong Kong, he discovered the artistic potential of digital art. His style is composed of quick marks and strokes made with a stylus on a screen. His pieces are eventually printed on a canvas, and they seem as if they were thickly painted, yet he achieves these spectacular effects entirely with digital software. Choudhary’s most recent series, "Too Much Color," has been a response not only to critics but also to the quarantine and the protests for racial justice that continue across the country.