Serie A in the 1990s was a wonderful thing – but Paolo Maldini is one of the few players to say he conquered Italy’s top flight in three separate decades. An undisputed icon for Milan and Italy, the defender – who shone as both a left-back and centre-back – lifted Serie A and the Champions League in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, while he went on to become the national team’s most capped player – a record which has since been surpassed.