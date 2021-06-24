Cape Ann Animal Aid Pet of the Week: Harley

Beau, a gorgeous guy with an amazing coat of many colors, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Probably a collie mix, medium-sized and perhaps 2-3 years old, he weighs 34 pounds. Understandably concerned about his new situation, Beau still shows good manners, is fine with a leash, doesn’t seem to mind other dogs and looks to have had some house training. To meet Beau, contact the Highland County Dog Pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191. The dog pound is full this week including a white German shepherd, an Australian cattle dog, a corgi, a crippled Boston terrier, at least three pit bulls, and a boxer among others.