Celebrating some normality with a bang

Hey, can you believe it’s almost the Fourth of July already? That statement about our annual national celebration, as well as about almost every other holiday has become kind of a running joke with TV talk show hosts/comedians for the last couple of years. You can expect to see little montages of local newscasts showing people saying the same thing …Can you believe it’s (fill in the occasion here) already? The they will follow it up with the talk show host smugly saying something like “Yes, it happens at this time every year.” Its become as much of a holiday tradition as every store that advertises on T.V having a giant (fill in the occasion here again) sale.