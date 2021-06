While neither the ECB nor the Bank of England have outlined a final decision on pursuing a CBDC, the central banks are actively researching the digital currency proposition and public discourse tends to suggest that CBDC is inevitable in one form or another. In the US, regulators have historically been loudly critical of digital currencies, however the tone of dialogue seems to have shifted toward a clearer distinction between the threat of unregulated cryptocurrencies, and the potential that a regulated digital Dollar could offer.